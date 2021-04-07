Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of Genuine Parts worth $24,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,157,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after purchasing an additional 195,329 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,375,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,128,000 after purchasing an additional 83,687 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,159,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 254,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GPC. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

NYSE:GPC opened at $117.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of -87.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $118.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.29%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

