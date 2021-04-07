GeoCoin (GEO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,561.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001237 BTC on popular exchanges. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $22,561.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00050530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $223.16 or 0.00392176 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,952.17 or 1.00086976 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00035285 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00095761 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000704 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GEO is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

