GeoDB (GEO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $289,304.00

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00002859 BTC on popular exchanges. GeoDB has a total market cap of $34.64 million and approximately $289,304.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GeoDB Coin Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,520,124 coins. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

