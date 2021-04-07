George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $80.65

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.65 and traded as high as $88.82. George Weston shares last traded at $88.82, with a volume of 501 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WNGRF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

