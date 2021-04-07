Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getlink in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Getlink stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. Getlink has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system, and rail freight activity in France and the United Kingdom. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, which run along with the Folkestone terminal in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles terminal in France.

