GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.00

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 4899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.26.

GFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. CIBC raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $100,862,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after acquiring an additional 911,541 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $22,036,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $15,849,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 483,649 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.