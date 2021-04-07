GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.47. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

