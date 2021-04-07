GHOST Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One GHOST coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GHOST has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. GHOST has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $343,360.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GHOST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00055132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.75 or 0.00633812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00078859 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

GHOST Profile

GHOST (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 coins. GHOST’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.