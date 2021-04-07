Gifto (GTO) Price Hits $0.0908 on Major Exchanges

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Gifto coin can now be bought for $0.0908 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $69.96 million and approximately $95.90 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00056247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00022630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.71 or 0.00618830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00078940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

GTO is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.