Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GIL. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.67.

Shares of TSE:GIL traded up C$0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,824. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.69. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$16.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

