Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on GJNSY shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.