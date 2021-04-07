Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.80. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.34 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBCI. Stephens began coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of GBCI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.78. 251,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,912. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,453,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,499,000 after acquiring an additional 511,842 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,246,000 after buying an additional 305,111 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,024,000 after buying an additional 293,689 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,364,000 after buying an additional 112,048 shares during the period. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

