Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.56

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 56857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$66.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glacier Media news, Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,455,900 shares in the company, valued at C$1,006,919.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

