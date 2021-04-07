GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) Shares Up 150%

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLAE) shot up 150% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $175.00 and last traded at $175.00. 3 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.03.

About GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiary, Adara Asset Management LLC operates owns and operates an asset management business and a sports investment platform in the United States. It offers investment advisory services, including management of composition of each fund's portfolio, conducting investment research, monitoring compliance, risk management, and distributing regulatory reports to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for GlassBridge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlassBridge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.