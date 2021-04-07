Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Glaukos worth $22,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Glaukos by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

GKOS stock opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 1.87.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $1,327,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.