Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) and Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Head to Head Survey

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) and Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Global Blue Group and Proofpoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Proofpoint 0 3 15 0 2.83

Proofpoint has a consensus target price of $142.35, indicating a potential upside of 9.99%. Given Proofpoint’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Proofpoint is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and Proofpoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group N/A -0.32% -0.31% Proofpoint -15.46% -6.63% -1.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Blue Group and Proofpoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group N/A N/A $9.05 million N/A N/A Proofpoint $888.19 million 8.36 -$130.26 million ($0.72) -179.75

Global Blue Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Proofpoint.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Proofpoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Proofpoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proofpoint has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides strategic technology and payments partner services to merchants worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It operates a technology platform that serves a network of approximately 400,000 merchant stores. The company offers merchants a range of in-store issuing software solutions to their needs, as well as pre- and post-transaction services to attract and serve international shoppers; and AVPS, including point-of-sale dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services for the retail and hospitality sectors, as well as e-commerce dynamic currency conversion solutions, services, and software for automated teller machines and multi-currency processing for online merchants. It also provides services to international shoppers to reclaim VAT on eligible goods purchased outside their country of origin; and pay for goods and services abroad in their home currency through DCC services. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland. Global Blue Group Holding AG is a subsidiary of SL Globetrotter, L.P.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, cloud security, threat protection products, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and security-as-a-service platform consisting of solutions, platform technologies, and infrastructures. The company serves governments, education, financial services, and healthcare sectors; small and medium businesses; and mobile operators and Internet service providers. Proofpoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.