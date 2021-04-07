Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.04

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.62. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 58,805 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $549.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $44.57 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Global Cord Blood by 89.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 432,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 203,965 shares in the last quarter.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

