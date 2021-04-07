Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.01

Shares of Global Invacom Group Limited (LON:GINV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.01 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09). Global Invacom Group shares last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 4,214 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The stock has a market cap of £19.02 million and a PE ratio of 7.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.01.

About Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV)

Global Invacom Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, design, and supply of integrated satellite communications equipment in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Satellite Communications and Contract Manufacturing segments.

