Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.10% of Global Payments worth $62,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global Payments by 31.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 639,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,591,000 after buying an additional 153,312 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 23.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth $478,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $208.28 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $137.99 and a one year high of $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.60 and its 200 day moving average is $192.39. The firm has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Compass Point cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

