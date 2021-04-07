Global Ports (LON:GPH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $154.50

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 154.50 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83), with a volume of 267385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.25 ($1.77).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market cap of £87.96 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06.

Global Ports Company Profile (LON:GPH)

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.