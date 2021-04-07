Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV) Shares Down 0.6%

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.37. Approximately 463,995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,072,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

