Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,354 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.41% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $948,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,712,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

BUG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,164. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.