Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Trading 2.4% Higher

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.55. 2,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 14,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.