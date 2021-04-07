Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC) Trading Down 2%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25. 82,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 494,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.