GlobalBoost-Y Price Tops $0.0789 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0789 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $1.42 million and $9,764.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,373.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,986.54 or 0.03523916 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.44 or 0.00398139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.19 or 0.01112571 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $255.50 or 0.00453235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $241.98 or 0.00429244 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00034256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.09 or 0.00307036 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

