Globaltrans Investment (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78.

About Globaltrans Investment (OTCMKTS:GLTVF)

Globaltrans Investment Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation, railcar leasing, and ancillary services in Russia, the CIS, and the Baltic countries. It transports metallurgical cargoes, oil products and oil, coal, and construction materials; and leases and maintains rolling stock.

