Gnosis Market Cap Reaches $242.28 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $161.03 or 0.00286167 BTC on exchanges. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $242.28 million and $1.56 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00056241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00021505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.40 or 0.00633384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00079556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

