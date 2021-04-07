GNY 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.19 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, GNY has traded down 2% against the US dollar. GNY has a total market capitalization of $269.09 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00056447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.90 or 0.00628678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00079692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

About GNY

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

