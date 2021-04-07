GoByte 1-Day Volume Tops $3,916.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $691,641.66 and $3,916.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GoByte has traded up 48.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011548 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

