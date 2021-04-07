GoChain (GO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, GoChain has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One GoChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoChain has a total market cap of $60.78 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00013079 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000035 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000653 BTC.

GoChain Token Profile

GoChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,127,827,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,074,077,407 tokens. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

