GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 2,980 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,365 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $771,769.65.

NYSE GDDY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $82.99. 1,648,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,976. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.24. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The business had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $135,675,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,110 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $69,628,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,663,000 after acquiring an additional 711,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $33,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

