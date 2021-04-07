Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Golar LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on GMLP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.55 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of GMLP stock remained flat at $$3.51 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 281,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,109. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. Golar LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $242.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Golar LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

