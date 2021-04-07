Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 167.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $8,158.86 and approximately $87.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 74.9% against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00071569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.32 or 0.00270756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.59 or 0.00774507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,751.15 or 1.00216994 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00016470 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

