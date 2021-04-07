Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97.

About Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF)

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 50% of the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

