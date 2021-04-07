Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.72

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.59. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 2,383,050 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $212.88 million, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 567,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 272,308 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,946,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after buying an additional 2,950,349 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada.

