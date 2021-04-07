Golden Goose 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $268,001.00 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $268,001.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00070384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00270658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.37 or 0.00782702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,806.19 or 1.00508442 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00017192 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

