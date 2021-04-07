Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.13. 24,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 779,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.71 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

