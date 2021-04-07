Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.60

Shares of Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.09). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09), with a volume of 190,910 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.60. The company has a market cap of £12.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18.

Goldplat Company Profile (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

