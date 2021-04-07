Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires $24,267.60 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $24,267.60. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,327.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,949. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

