Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires $24,267.60 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $24,267.60. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,327.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,949. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.51 and a beta of 0.69.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
