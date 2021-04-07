GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 474.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in GoodRx by 481.7% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. GoodRx’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen increased their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

In other news, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Babak Azad sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $842,987.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,897,962 shares of company stock valued at $69,101,192 over the last 90 days.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

