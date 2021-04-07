Goose Finance (EGG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.80 Million

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for about $24.32 or 0.00043159 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded 65.6% higher against the dollar. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $32.25 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00055809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.08 or 0.00635390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00079424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,398,594 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,819 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

