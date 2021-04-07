Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.00

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 553126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

About Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII)

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.