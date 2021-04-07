Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $701.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.34. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,747.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,054.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 13.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,743,000 after buying an additional 254,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 62,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 16.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

