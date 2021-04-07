Gossip Coin (GOSS) Market Capitalization Reaches $18,151.94

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 52.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 59.8% lower against the dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $18,151.94 and $11.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

