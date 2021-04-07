Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Trading Down 34.3% This Week

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00003519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $6.62 million and $2.74 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00071385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.00273838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.38 or 0.00797673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,245.18 or 1.00717791 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00017367 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

