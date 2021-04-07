Gourmet Galaxy Trading Down 35.3% This Week (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and $3.32 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for $1.83 or 0.00003222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00070513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.28 or 0.00252106 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $456.81 or 0.00803754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,329.10 or 0.99110561 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00016670 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins.

