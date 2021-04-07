Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $234.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to announce sales of $234.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $234.78 million. Grand Canyon Education reported sales of $221.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year sales of $924.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $924.02 million to $925.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $111.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.17. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $72.25 and a 12-month high of $114.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,755 shares in the company, valued at $40,166,485.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total value of $1,086,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,081,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,009,000 after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,552,000 after acquiring an additional 112,548 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,594,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,480,000 after acquiring an additional 68,908 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,855,000 after acquiring an additional 114,505 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 954,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

