Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €23.62 ($27.79).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.80 ($29.18) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

GYC stock opened at €21.90 ($25.76) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.67. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

