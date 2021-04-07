Graviocoin (GIO) Price Tops $0.0699 on Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $949.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.05 or 0.00393402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005254 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000551 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

