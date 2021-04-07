Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 121.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685,905 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.30% of Gray Television worth $22,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after acquiring an additional 85,445 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 377,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTN. Loop Capital increased their price target on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $267,555.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,502.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

GTN stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

